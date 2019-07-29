//Valdosta Fire Department Gains New Life-Saving Technology

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

On July 29, the Valdosta Fire Department demonstrated their new Rapid Search Camera which they were able to purchase thanks to a donation from Cargill Feed Mill of Valdosta.

The new camera, a First Look 360, is a huge step forward for the VFD, replacing the older 2010 model. “Its technology is leaps and bounds ahead of our current camera,” said Battalion Chief John Herpin.

The First Look 360 is a wireless camera with Wifi and two-way communication capability. Using a tablet, a member of the VFD can extend the camera into high-risk zones for search and rescue missions without risk to human lives.

“With this camera, we cut down the amount of time it takes us to locate victims and get them the help that they need,” Herpin said. “Whenever we are searching for trapped individuals and those in distress, this camera is going to also give us the capability of accessing certain areas that we normally couldn’t access as quickly. The faster we can identify there’s a person there, we can get the aid we need to get them out of that situation, or identify that there is not someone there and move on to the next location to search for potential victims.”

He and Lieutenant Chad Roe gave a demonstration of the new piece of technology. As the Lieutenant maneuvered the camera through a pile of “rubble” they set up, Chief Herpin demonstrated how they use the tablet to collect visual information, as well as send and receive audio feedback.



Lieutenant Roe uses the camera to search for victims

Chief Herpin uses the tablet to look for trapped individuals

Back in July of 2018, the team at Cargill decided to make a donation of $7,000 to help the VFD purchase much-needed equipment for the Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force Team 2.

“Cargill cares about our community. We always want to be involved in our community, however we can help. We do a lot of stuff. This piece of machinery will help save lives, property, so we were very interested in donating money to help buy it. Every year, Cargill gives us an amount of money to donate to the community, wherever we feel like we can do the most good,” said Larry Tabor, Mill Manager of Valdosta Cargill Feed Mill. “We just really love to help people.”