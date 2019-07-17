//Goodwill To Host Job Fairs For Department of Corrections

Share with friends











VALDOSTA-On July 29 and 30, the Goodwill Career Center, located at 1000 N. Saint Augustine Road, will be hosting a job fair for the Georgia and Florida Department of Corrections.



The Florida Department of Corrections will host their job fair on Monday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. They are seeking to fill 100 positions at the Hamilton Correctional Institution in Jasper, FL. and the Madison Correctional Institution in Madison, FL.



The Georgia Department of Corrections will host their job fair on Tuesday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. They are seeking to fill nearly 100 positions at the Valdosta State Prison in Valdosta, GA.



Attendants should come dressed in business professional attire and have a copy of their résumé on hand. Attendants should also be ready for an interview.

