//Drum Corps International Returns to Valdosta

By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA – For the second year in a row, the Lowndes High School Georgia Bridgemen are honored to be selected to host Drums Across America.

On Monday, July 8 at 7 p.m., Martin Stadium will host eight drum corps from all over the U.S. for a night of music and fun.

The Jersey Surf from Camden County, New Jersey, Louisiana Stars from Lafayette, Louisiana, Spirit of Atlanta from Atlanta, Georgia, Heat Wave from Cape Coral, Florida, Southwind from Mobile, Alabama, Music City from Nashville, Tennessee, Phantom Regiment from Rockford, Illinois and Carolina Crown from Fort Mill, South Carolina are all scheduled to appear and bring their elite talents to The Concrete Palace of Lowndes High School.

“For nearly half a century, Drum Corps International, Marching Music’s Major League, has been the leader in producing events for the world’s most elite and exclusive marching ensembles for student musicians and performers,” according to the D.C.I. website. Some may even describe Drum Corps as the World Series of Marching Bands in expressing the talents of the performers.

According to Chris Buescher, Vice President of the Bridgemen Band Boosters, tickets will go on sale soon with pricing and ticket locations to be announced, making this the perfect opportunity to have a night out with the family and to support the Lowndes High Georgia Bridgemen.

“We’ll use the money we raise to help offset the cost of everything in the fall. Whether it be feeding the kids, moving them around, or anything else we may need,” said Jon Bowman, Director of the Bridgemen.

Events like this really help to not only support the over 425 members of the LHS Bridgemen but to also spark a potential interest in music for those in attendance.

Come out and have some great food, while enjoying world-class entertainment. With a lineup as impressive as this year’s, it is sure to be an event you won’t want to miss.

For any Bridgemen parents that would like to volunteer for this event, contact Jon Bowman at jonbowman@lowndes.k12.ga.us

A big thank to the sponsors for this event, Lone Star Percussion and Group Travel Network.