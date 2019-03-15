//Plans for LHS Taking Shape

Share with friends













LOWNDES CO, Ga. – At Monday’s Lowdes County Board of Education meeting, the new high school phase-out construction plan was officially approved.

This plan will entail removing parts of the exiting high school buildings in phases in order to avoid classes to be moved into trailers

The new Lowndes High School has a price tag of $60 million, but the initial project of removing four LHS sections will cost $24 million.

About $17 million has been allocated from the state and county schools will contribute $13 million from the general fund.








