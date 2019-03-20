//‘Next Gen Valdosta’ Series Features Taylor Marzell

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is working to engage the community with a new video series ‘Next-Gen Valdosta’. The videos will be produced by the city’s Metro 17 staff. The video series is aimed at educating citizens about the next generation workforce for the City of Valdosta.

The first episode features the city’s associate clerk Taylor Marzell, you can visit the Metro 17 section at the bottom of this post or at the City of Valdosta website.

“I love getting to know the different departments and how we work together,” Marzell told Metro 17. “One might think that City Hall annex are the only people who make up the city but that’s not true. It’s not just the Mayor and the City Manager. There are so many different departments and we are all one big family.”

Marzell talks about how she meets people from all different walks of life and she loves feeling like she helps customize each person’s needs to suit their particular circumstances. “I want to know they come away with a good impression,” Marzell said.

She also dispels stereotypes about her generation. “I truly do think my generation is the future,” she added.

“We wanted a platform to educate citizens about our younger workforce who is the future of the city. We have 600 employees and during seasonal times 650 employees,” said Metro 17 media coordinator Marcus McConico. “There are so many positions and careers with the city that citizens may not know about. We wanted another way to inform them of these opportunities.”

The series will spotlight employees in their 20s or 30s throughout different departments in the city.

‘Next-Gen Valdosta’ will be showcased on the city’s website and on social media. The goal is to reach citizens and bring awareness to the different positions and career paths shown in the videos. The videos will be released every month. Metro 17 partners with Valdosta State University student interns to produce the ‘Next-Gen Valdosta’ videos.