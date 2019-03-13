//Longtime Moultrie Fire Captain Passes

Share with friends













MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie mourns one of its most iconic and tenured officials, posting on its Facebook page:

We are sad to hear about the passing of one of our own, Captain William “Bill” E. Johnson. Bill was a valuable employee for the Moultrie Fire Department for over 42 years. He was a friend to all. Our condolences to the family. City of Moultrie Facebook page

Johnson started working with the Moultrie Fire Department on July 2, 1966, working his way up the ladder – to lieutenant October 1, 1995, and to battalion captain July 24, 2002.

Johnson passed away Monday at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.

A service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. March 14, 2019 at Ione Freewill Baptist Church. For more information, see his obituary here.