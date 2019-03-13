//Longtime Moultrie Fire Captain Passes

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie mourns one of its most iconic and tenured officials, posting on its Facebook page:
We are sad to hear about the passing of one of our own, Captain William “Bill” E. Johnson. Bill was a valuable employee for the Moultrie Fire Department for over 42 years. He was a friend to all. Our condolences to the family.City of Moultrie Facebook page
Johnson started working with the Moultrie Fire Department on July 2, 1966, working his way up the ladder – to lieutenant October 1, 1995, and to battalion captain July 24, 2002.
Johnson passed away Monday at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
A service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. March 14, 2019 at Ione Freewill Baptist Church. For more information, see his obituary here.