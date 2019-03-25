//Education Matters Day at Wiregrass’ Cook Campus

Share with friends













ADEL, Ga. – “Education Matters Day” was a special day coordinated for Cook County High School juniors. A group of 66 students participated in Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s 10th Annual Geekfest event held on the Valdosta Campus and then returned to the Cook County Workforce Development for lunch. Following lunch the community leaders served as guest speakers. The “Education Matters Day” was possible due to grant funds through the Adel – Cook Chamber of Commerce. This is an event the chamber sponsors annually.

Geekfest event on the Valdosta Wiregrass Campus a big hit

The Geekfest event on the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass allowed the students an opportunity to participate in hands-on fun activities related to programs. The students engaged in conversations with program instructors to learn more about what kind of jobs are associated with the computer science, business and other technology related academic programs. The students visited Business Management, Business Technology, Gaming Design, Computer Information Systems, and Digital Media Technology to name a few. The college sponsors events like Geekfest throughout the school year for local middle and high school students to learn about the opportunities and possible career paths available at the college.

The afternoon included guest speakers Bill Tillman, Wiregrass Director of Economic Development and Cook Campus; Heather Green, Adel-Cook County Chamber of Commerce President; Holly Sutherland, Loren Malin, and Chris Tyson from BASF Corporation in Sparks; Jeff Taylor from Citizens Bank in Adel; Colonel (R) Ron Mitchell, Wiregrass Board of Director Member; Jennifer Washington, Wiregrass Enrollment Management Coordinator; Daisy Mathis, Wiregrass Campus Operations Specialist; and Marla Folsom Wiregrass Advising and Retention Center Specialist. The guest spoke on topics such as employer expectations, work ethics, maintaining personal finances and credit, giving back to your community, and information on Wiregrass’ Dual Enrollment program.

