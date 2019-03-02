//CCHS Choir to Perform at Vatican

Share with friends













SOURCE: The Moultrie Observer https://www.moultrieobserver.com/news/local_news/cchs-choir-to-sing-at-the-vatican/article_d9d5c606-3c2f-11e9-84c5-43d0db058133.html#utm_campaign=blox&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social

MOULTRIE, Ga. – When the Colquitt County High School A Capella Choir planned a trip to Italy, choral director Travis Kern didn’t even imagine what would transpire.

The students, teachers and chaperones will leave from Atlanta on June 1 for the nonstop flight to Rome, returning on June 11. The cost for each member of the group is $3,500 and choir members have been raising money to defray the costs. Kern said anyone willing to help should contact him.

On a whim, Kern, who has been the choral director at CCHS for seven years, asked the tour guide handling their trip if there was a chance for his group to perform at the Vatican, forwarding a recording of the group.

Kern told The Moultrie Observer, “I didn’t think we had a chance.”

But, God does work in mysterious ways.

In February 2019, Kern got some news.

The choir wouldn’t just be experiencing Italy over the course of their 11-day tour this summer – they would be performing at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Monday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m.

Kern told The Moultrie Observer that the choir was “thrilled” and even their tor guide was “excited,” and “freaked out.”

Not only will the choir perform at the Vatican, but also in Rome, Venice, Pompei, and Florence. Past performances have included Hawaii. This group is no stranger to memorable moments, but it might be safe to say the Vatican could take the proverbial cake.

“This will be something the kids will remember the rest of their lives,” Kern told The Moultrie Observer, adding, “How many people can say ‘I performed at the Vatican?’”

And, Kern added, “I’ll be able to say I’ve conducted at the Vatican.”

The St. Peter’s Basilica performance list includes “Hark I Hear the Harps Eternal,” by Robert Shaw and Alice Parker; “Esto les Digo,” Kinley Lange; “Every Time I Feel the Spirit,” Stacey Adams; “Ascendit Deus,” Jacobus Gallus; and “My Soul’s Been Anchored in the Lord,” Moses Hogan.

The Colquitt County choir will also perform some American diddies, like “Amazing Grace,” and “Georgia.”

They will begin preparing for the trip in May.

The Moultrie Observer reported that the following would be making the trip: