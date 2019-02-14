//Surgeon Pennington Moving to SGMC Professional Building

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center announces the relocation of the general, vascular and thoracic surgery practice of G.P. “Pat” Pennington, MD, PhD, to the SGMC Professional Building, 2409 North Patterson St., Suite 200. The move is effective February 18, 2019. For appointment information, contact the SGMC Surgery Suite at (229) 247-2122 or 333-1711.

“Dr. Pennington became an SGMC employee last October. Now, he is joining fellow members of the SGMC Surgery group in the new surgery suite in the SGMC Professional Building,” said COO Dr. David Schott. “All of Dr. Pennington’s patients are encouraged to schedule appointments with him at the new location.”

The move brings Dr. Pennington closer to his hospitalized patients for quicker consults and ER response time.”

Dr. Pennington is no stranger to the Valdosta community. He has maintained a successful private surgical practice in Valdosta for over 29 years. As an affiliated member of the SGMC Medical Staff, Dr. Pennington has served in numerous positions including Chairman of the Department of Surgery, Chief of Thoracic Surgery, Medical Executive Committee and various patient safety and quality committees.

A native of Anniston, Ala., Dr. Pennington grew up in Jasper, Fla. He received a PhD in Anatomy in 1971 from the University of Mississippi Medical Center and began medical school at Louisiana State University later that same year. Dr. Pennington received his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1975 and completed his internship and residency at Louisiana State University Medical Center.

Dr. Pennington is certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a Fellow in the American College of Surgeons. His training, knowledge and experience includes the management of surgical conditions related to the abdomen, breast, digestive tract, endocrine and vascular system.

For appointment information, contact the office at (229) 247-2122.