//Nothing Down About Annabelle

VALDOSTA – Annabelle Dykes of Valdosta was announced this week as an ambassador for Nothing Down, an organization aiming to change the way the world views Down syndrome.

Annabelle is one of 33 new ambassadors across the globe, chosen to represent and assist the organization through community outreach and social media promotion for the duration of 2019.

The mission of Nothing Down is to provide support, advocacy, education and opportunities for individuals and families that have been touched by Down syndrome.

They aim to change the way that the world views Down syndrome and eliminate the stigmas that are often associated with disabilities. The organization produces documentaries, viral photo and video projects, an annual calendar, and social media campaigns that highlights the promise and beauty of individuals with Down syndrome.

In addition, Nothing Down runs several programs – Blessing Baskets of Hope, supporting new and expectant parents of babies with Down syndrome, and a National School Awareness program that celebrates differences and fosters acceptance.

Nothing Down ambassadors and their families support the organization’s mission and assists in educating the public on the potential and abilities of individuals with Down syndrome.

Nothing Down announced the application process for their Ambassador Program in early December. They received well over 500 applications, coming from 45 states and 15 international countries. Annabelle and the 32 fellow ambassadors were announced this week through a slideshow on the Nothing Down Facebook page.

To keep up with the ambassadors and their mission, follow along at www.facebook.com/nothingdown or www.nothingdown.org .