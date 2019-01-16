//Jr. Beta Club Completes Blanket Drive for LAMP

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The W.G. Nunn Elementary Jr. Beta Club recently completed their “We Have You Covered for the Holidays” Blanket Drive. The student group collected new and gently used blankets and monetary donations to benefit LAMP.

Junior Beta Club is part of The National Beta Club which is an organization for 4th through 12th grade students in the United States. Its purpose is “to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, leadership and service among elementary and secondary school students.”

Picture caption: W.G. Nunn Jr. Beta Club president, Saniah McArthur, and Beta Club members present a check and more than 60 blankets to Yurshema Flanders of LAMP. Shown with the group are Jr. Beta Club sponsors Anne Cardella (far left) and Sheila McCall (far right).