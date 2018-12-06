//VSU’s Model UN Team Win Awards

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Model United Nations team won the Distinguished Delegation Award and two Outstanding Position Paper Awards at the 2018 National Model United Nations Conference in Washington, D.C.

Ten VSU students represented the country of Panama as delegates at National Model United Nations Conference. Students also had an opportunity to visit the Embassy of Panama where they had a two-hour meeting with Panamanian diplomats who gave the students insights into their country’s foreign policies.

More than 900 university students from around the world come to Washington, D.C., each year to discuss current global issues. The experiential learning program provides students with a better understanding of the inner workings of the United Nations and a forum to hone skills in diplomacy, negotiation, critical thinking, compromise, public speaking, writing, and research.

PHOTO: Valdosta State University’s Model United Nations team won multiple awards at the 2018 National Model United Nations Conference in Washington, D.C.