//VFD Partners with DFACS for Bicycle Giveaway

VALDOSTA – On Friday, December 14, 2018, The Valdosta Fire Department gave the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFACS) ten bicycles that will be distributed to kids in Valdosta for Christmas.

This is part of the Fire Department’s Annual Bike Give Away. This event has been held each year, for the past ten years. The bicycles are purchased using donations from different community members and organizations.

“Each year we partner with the Valdosta Fire Department to provide bicycles for families in need. This reward for families is something many of them can’t afford on their own. We help families by providing bicycles and food boxes for families each year,” Tracy Nelson, Program Administrator DFACS. “When families find out they are receiving one of these bicycles they are relived because this an expense they cannot afford and they are excited to give their child the bike for Christmas.”

Fire officials enjoy participating in this event every year. They believe having a bicycle is a childhood memory everyone deserves and it helps keeps kids active.

“It’s another way the firefighters can give back to the community they serve, this is our way to help needy families in the city of Valdosta,” said Cpt. James Clinkscales.

Holiday youth programs rely solely on monetary donations. Donations can be dropped off at the Fire Department, located at 106 S. Oak Street.

If you would like to become a sponsor or know of a family in need of Holiday Assistance in the Valdosta area you can contact the Division of Family and Children Services at 229-242-3800.