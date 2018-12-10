//Valdosta Police Dept is Hiring

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding an open testing session for anyone interested in becoming a police officer.

Testing is the beginning of the hiring process and will begin (for those not already Peace Officer certified in Georgia) on December 15 at 8:30 a.m. at Valdosta City Hall located at 300 North Lee Street, Valdosta.

Bring state ID and $15 cash. Doors close at 9 a.m.

Visit www.cityofvaldosta.com for qualifications/benefit information.

Valdosta Police Department is an Equal Opportunity Employer.