//Shop with a Firefighter Brings Joy: Photo Gallery

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Walmart on Norman Drive on Tuesday, December 11 might as well have been the North Pole for about 20 children and their families.

Gathered at the superstore at 5:30 p.m., they were given a candy feast first, then set free with Valdosta Fire Department firemen and staff members to plunder the aisles – almost exclusively the toy aisles.

There was some minor drifting towards the gaming section, but toys and bikes by far took the Christmas cake.

Valdosta Fire Chief Freddie Broome did not disappoint with his stunning Yuletide attire, almost stealing the show but for one super Santa Claus who gave him a run for his elfin magic.

The program has been going on for at least 15 years, according to the firefighters present. They work with families in the city, and branch out into the county if they have money left over.

See the photos of these children, many of whom have been displaced along with their families from fires, and even some from Hurricane Michael.

Throughout the year the VFD receives names of families who have suffered from house fires and other disasters and in conjunction with the Red Cross, and multiple – and generous – grants, and donations from business and community members in the area – divvy out Christmas cheer in the form of gifts otherwise impossible. The families and children are visibly, and audibly, overwhelmed and a little stunned by the true spirit of the season.

Firefighter R.T. “Terry” Clark kept the jolly, merry vibe on high throughout the shopping experience, almost outdoing the kids. The men and women dedicated to the project genuinely demonstrate a spirit of giving that reflects what a community is all about when it is working at its optimum levels. Valdosta, tonight, shone bright.

One family in particular lost their home in Hurricane Michael and have been forced into a hotel until they can obtain permanent residence. Charleston Walker held his son, Charleston, Jr., after checking out.

“We enjoy ourselves, so much, getting these toys with the Valdosta Fire Department,” he said. “It feel real good. My son and daughter really enjoyed this. We were really effected by the storm and this has helped us with toys, helped a lot. It warms my heart, makes me feel so good because we wouldn’t have been able to do anything like this for them.”

His wife, Latoya Merrill, with their two children, A’Lacia and Charleston, said, “I appreciate these firemen so much. I don’t know what we would have done for our kids otherwise.”