//Julianne Moore Looking for College Aged Men from Georgia

Share with friends













The Glorias starring Julianne Moore is now casting college students in Savannah, Georgia. Cynthia Stillwell Casting is now casting college-aged guys for scenes filming in Savannah, Georgia. Filming will shoot between mid-January through mid-March in Savannah and producers are looking for background actors ages 18 to 40 years old to work on the scene. Talents will be compensated $80/8 plus $20 if you attend a costume fitting. Producers are specifically looking for prep school and Ivy League types.

About The Glorias:

Oscar-winner Julianne Moore will play feminist icon Steinem with fellow-Oscar winner Alicia Vikander in talks to play the activist between the ages of 20-40. The movie, based on Steinem’s memoir, will follow her journey to become a crusader for equal rights and her groundbreaking work as a journalist and campaigner. The Ms. magazine founder’s story has added resonance in this Time’s Up and #MeToo era. The production is in discussions with a host of Hollywood A-Listers to join the project. (Deadline)

How to apply?

SEEKING COLLEGE AGED GUYS

For “The Glorias” BACKGROUND filming in Savannah, mid Jan-mid March. If you appear 18-40 (must be over 18!), please submit to us! Rate is $80/8 plus $20 if you attend a costume fitting. We will need all ages and genders, but for now, MEN WE NEED YOU! Especially preppier looking guys (think prep school/Ivy League) and hippie-ish (long hair, skinnier guys). We are excited to see you! MUST be local to Savannah or willing to travel to Savannah. Production is not offering travel bumps.

Email Two pics of yourself (one face and one full body) with the following info to:

CStillwellSubmissions@gmail.com

Subject: young guy

(please specify if you’re more preppy or more hippie)

Last name, first name

cell number

Email address

Height and sizes

Car info (year/color/make/model)

Please do not apply, if you are not local or if you do not fit the description.