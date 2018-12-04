Share with friends













FLOOD STATEMENT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TALLAHASSEE FL

839 PM EST Tue Dec 4 2018

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida…

Georgia…

Ochlockonee River near Bloxham (SR 20) affecting Leon…Liberty and Wakulla Counties

Withlacoochee River above Valdosta (Skipper Bridge Rd) affecting Brooks and Lowndes Counties

Withlacoochee River near Quitman (US 84) affecting Brooks and

Lowndes Counties

Withlacoochee River near Pinetta (CR 150) affecting Madison County

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia…

Florida…

Ochlockonee River near Thomasville (US 84) affecting Grady and

Thomas Counties

Ochlockonee River near Concord (CR 12) affecting Gadsden and Leon

Counties

Ochlockonee River near Havana (US 27) affecting Gadsden and Leon

Counties

Aucilla River at Lamont (US 27) affecting Jefferson…Madison and

Taylor Counties

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

All persons with interest along the river should monitor the latest

forecasts, and be prepared to take necessary precautions to protect

life and property. Do not drive cars through flooded areas. If you

see flood waters: Turn around. Don’t drown.

For graphical hydrologic information, please go to weather.gov and

click on your state. Select Rivers and Lakes AHPS under current

conditions and click on your river point.

&&

The Flood Warning continues for

the Withlacoochee River near Quitman (US 84).

* From Wednesday afternoon, or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 8:00 PM Tuesday the stage was 103.1 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 104.0 feet.

* Forecast: Rise above flood stage by tomorrow afternoon and continue

to rise to near 108.2 feet by early Saturday morning.

* Impact: At 106.0 feet: In Lowndes County, the boat ramp at the

Clyattville Nankin road is flooded.