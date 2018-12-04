FLOOD STATEMENT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TALLAHASSEE FL
839 PM EST Tue Dec 4 2018
…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida…
Georgia…
Ochlockonee River near Bloxham (SR 20) affecting Leon…Liberty and Wakulla Counties
Withlacoochee River above Valdosta (Skipper Bridge Rd) affecting Brooks and Lowndes Counties
Withlacoochee River near Quitman (US 84) affecting Brooks and
Lowndes Counties
Withlacoochee River near Pinetta (CR 150) affecting Madison County
…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia…
Florida…
Ochlockonee River near Thomasville (US 84) affecting Grady and
Thomas Counties
Ochlockonee River near Concord (CR 12) affecting Gadsden and Leon
Counties
Ochlockonee River near Havana (US 27) affecting Gadsden and Leon
Counties
Aucilla River at Lamont (US 27) affecting Jefferson…Madison and
Taylor Counties
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
All persons with interest along the river should monitor the latest
forecasts, and be prepared to take necessary precautions to protect
life and property. Do not drive cars through flooded areas. If you
see flood waters: Turn around. Don’t drown.
For graphical hydrologic information, please go to weather.gov and
click on your state. Select Rivers and Lakes AHPS under current
conditions and click on your river point.
The Flood Warning continues for
the Withlacoochee River near Quitman (US 84).
* From Wednesday afternoon, or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 8:00 PM Tuesday the stage was 103.1 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 104.0 feet.
* Forecast: Rise above flood stage by tomorrow afternoon and continue
to rise to near 108.2 feet by early Saturday morning.
* Impact: At 106.0 feet: In Lowndes County, the boat ramp at the
Clyattville Nankin road is flooded.