//Fire Hydrant Replacement on 2216 Park Lane Thursday

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Thursday, December 13, the City of Valdosta Utilities Department will be replacing the fire hydrant at 2216 Park Lane.

Work is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. This work will require the operating of water valves in the area which may cause a drop in water pressure and possible water service interruptions for approximately 3 to 4 hours.

Work is scheduled to be completed December 13, weather permitting. Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists approaching the area during the repair. Motorists, as always are urged to drive with caution and follow the traffic devices set in place.

If you have any questions, please call the Utilities Department at 229-259-3592