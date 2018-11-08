//Man Charged with Human Trafficking of a Minor

Share with friends













SOURCE: WTXL

TALLAHASSEE – Ryan Hogans, 40, has been arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday, November 6, for human trafficking.

Tallahassee police officers were tipped off that a child was being advertised in multiple photographs for the purposes of sexual contact on a website featuring female escorts. The child was listed as 21-years-old.

Using the number in the ad, officers called and set up a meeting with Ryan Hogans, agreeing to pay $120 for oral sex with the child. When officers arrived at the scene, they arrested Hogans, who volunteered the information that there was cocaine in his automobile they were searching.

Hogans was interviewed and stated he had met the teen about two months ago but said he believed she had turned 20 a few days prior to his arrest.

Court documents contain information about Hogan telling police he had picked up the teenager to “hang out,” after which time he had planned to return her home. According to Hogans, the child asked instead to be dropped off at the location where the officers were. Hogans admitted that the child, who was only 13 at the time, had performed fellatio on him prior to engaging in sexual intercourse last month.

The child was taken to the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and would not agree to cooperate with a full interview, telling the officers that Hogans was just a guy she met and “hung out” with for a while. Documents including witness accounts and text messages, however, did not corroborate the teen’s story.

Hogans is being charged with human trafficking, possession of cocaine and two counts of lewd or lascivious behavior with a victim between the age of 12 to 16 and possession of narcotic equipment. Hogans is being detained at the Leon County Detention Center with bond set at $13,000.