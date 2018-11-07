//Dems Take House, GOP the Senate, Kemp is Governor
Local NewsNovember 7, 2018

Dems Take House, GOP the Senate, Kemp is Governor

Map of Georgia Gubernatorial Race

VOTE SHARE

Dem.506070
Rep.506070
Other506070
County Kemp Abrams Rpt.
Fulton
112,581
303,554
 100%
Cobb
138,414
167,407
 100
DeKalb
47,420
252,145
 100
Gwinnett
124,603
164,175
 100
Cherokee
76,593
27,984
 100
Chatham
40,818
59,619
 100
Henry
41,302
56,290
 100
Forsyth
65,798
26,070
 100
Clayton
10,610
79,041
 100
Richmond
22,057
47,426
 100
Hall
49,355
17,151
 100
Muscogee
24,301
38,251
 100
Columbia
40,919
19,991
 100
Paulding
40,723
19,891
 100
Bibb
22,960
36,479
 100
Houston
34,275
24,312
 100
Coweta
40,465
16,896
 100
Fayette
32,473
24,767
 100
Douglas
21,680
32,913
 100
Newton
19,444
23,403
 100
Carroll
29,135
12,140
 100
Clarke
11,449
28,310
 100
Walton
29,704
8,658
 100
Bartow
28,395
8,503
 100
Rockdale
11,649
24,554
 100
Lowndes
20,223
14,574
 100
Glynn
20,654
11,570
 100
Dougherty
9,304
21,822
 100
Floyd
21,490
8,413
 100
Barrow
20,160
6,896
 100
Whitfield
19,743
7,311
 100
Jackson
21,936
4,672
 100
Spalding
14,927
9,237
 100
Catoosa
18,855
4,580
 100
Troup
14,405
9,098
 100
Bulloch
14,785
8,555
 100
Effingham
17,966
5,141
 100
Walker
17,367
3,830
 100
Oconee
14,473
6,007
 100
Laurens
12,477
6,354
 100
Gordon
14,561
3,037
 100
Thomas
10,554
6,598
 100
Camden
11,135
5,723
 100
Harris
11,822
4,017
 100
Baldwin
7,735
7,785
 100
Habersham
12,934
2,417
 100
Liberty
5,553
9,686
 100
Bryan
10,491
4,306
 100
Tift
9,516
4,062
 100
Lee
10,114
3,354
 100
Pickens
11,326
1,899
 100
Colquitt
9,825
3,049
 100
Monroe
9,300
3,514
 100
Polk
10,175
2,586
 100
Gilmer
10,439
1,911
 100
Jones
8,431
3,931
 100
Union
9,897
1,852
 100
Madison
9,179
2,418
 100
Coffee
8,195
3,344
 100
Dawson
9,943
1,518
 100
Lumpkin
9,149
2,224
 100
White
9,658
1,647
 100
Fannin
9,292
1,806
 100
Murray
9,512
1,489
 100
Ware
7,886
3,062
 100
Haralson
9,278
1,219
 100
Upson
7,057
3,439
 100
Sumter
5,147
5,351
 100
Peach
5,407
4,901
 100
Wayne
8,112
1,937
 100
Hart
7,366
2,176
 100
Morgan
6,804
2,672
 100
Putnam
6,691
2,557
 100
Stephens
7,307
1,682
 100
Decatur
5,441
3,562
 100
Greene
5,853
3,090
 100
Butts
6,358
2,451
 100
Toombs
6,617
2,196
 100
Burke
4,410
4,267
 100
Meriwether
5,089
3,494
 100
Pike
7,315
1,162
 100
McDuffie
5,187
3,244
 100
Grady
5,626
2,697
 100
Washington
4,123
4,004
 100
Franklin
7,051
1,036
 100
Worth
5,904
1,890
 100
Emanuel
5,395
2,277
 100
Rabun
6,063
1,428
 100
Mitchell
4,181
3,242
 100
Chattooga
5,931
1,443
 100
Lamar
5,095
2,194
 100
Elbert
5,122
2,156
 100
Dodge
5,213
1,814
 100
Crisp
4,425
2,569
 100
Pierce
6,120
738
 100
Banks
6,149
645
 100
Appling
5,426
1,357
 100
Jefferson
3,175
3,549
 100
Tattnall
5,068
1,534
 100
Oglethorpe
4,566
1,843
 100
Berrien
5,311
898
 100
Towns
5,009
1,064
 100
Jasper
4,403
1,473
 100
Cook
4,116
1,667
 100
Brooks
3,501
2,172
 100
Brantley
5,195
459
 100
Ben Hill
3,538
1,972
 100
Dade
4,496
884
 100
McIntosh
3,218
2,161
 100
Screven
3,263
2,129
 100
Crawford
3,592
1,299
 100
Bleckley
3,816
997
 100
Jeff Davis
3,979
814
 100
Wilkes
2,578
1,767
 100
Wilkinson
2,372
1,876
 100
Macon
1,556
2,652
 100
Early
2,281
1,840
 100
Heard
3,370
654
 100
Long
2,582
1,370
 100
Lincoln
2,755
1,187
 100
Terrell
1,797
2,119
 100
Bacon
3,321
488
 100
Dooly
2,000
1,781
 100
Twiggs
1,996
1,774
 100
Telfair
2,424
1,190
 100
Pulaski
2,527
1,079
 100
Irwin
2,693
851
 100
Candler
2,560
960
 100
Montgomery
2,685
820
 100
Hancock
870
2,645
 100
Johnson
2,524
948
 100
Evans
2,392
1,040
 100
Charlton
2,534
822
 100
Taylor
2,055
1,191
 100
Turner
2,057
1,194
 100
Seminole
2,142
1,054
 100
Talbot
1,165
1,764
 100
Marion
1,872
1,035
 100
Jenkins
1,846
999
 100
Wilcox
2,064
745
 100
Randolph
1,256
1,518
 100
Lanier
1,907
759
 100
Treutlen
1,800
806
 100
Atkinson
1,875
636
 100
Miller
1,802
500
 100
Warren
1,053
1,199
 100
Clinch
1,711
530
 100
Schley
1,563
353
 100
Wheeler
1,372
555
 100
Calhoun
810
1,084
 100
Stewart
745
1,034
 100
Glascock
1,188
107
 100
Baker
753
533
 100
Clay
536
638
 100
Echols
1,008
126
 100
Chattahoochee
601
493
 100
Webster
659
440
 100
Quitman
522
410
 100
Taliaferro
349
565
 100
– Collapse
