//Wiregrass Tech Wired Up Event Seeking Vendors

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be holding the 7th Annual Wired Up event on Wednesday, November 7 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The Wired Up event is designed to provide students and employees with useful knowledge of what the college and communities have to offer them, and an afternoon of fun. Wiregrass is encouraging any businesses that wish to participate to contact the college. There is no charge to businesses to participate. The college does ask is that some type of giveaway or discount is provided to Wiregrass Students and Employees.

Vendors can promote their product or business, but they are not allowed to sell a product or service on campus per policy. Vendors can create an order book to take orders, but may not directly sell anything during the event.

If your business or organization is interested in participating in the 2018 Wired Up event, please contact Jodie Corbett, HR & Employee Services Coordinator, at 229-333-5356, or visit the college’s website at www.wiregrass.edu. The deadline to register as a vendor for the upcoming Wired Up event on the Valdosta Campus is Monday, October 29, 2018.