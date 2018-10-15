//Pinevale Elementary to Celebrate Walk to School Day, Rescheduled Oct 17

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Pinevale Elementary School, Greater Lowndes Coalition Highway Safety, Valdosta Fire Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, GBI, and Valdosta City/Lowndes County Government and Community will be joining schools from around the world to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, October 17. It was originally scheduled for last week, October 10, but Hurricane Michael forced a postponement.

Approximately 75 PES students will walk to school along with parents, teachers and community leaders.They will gather at VLPRA Mildred Hunter Center located at 509 South Fry Street, Valdosta, at 7 a.m. and begin walking to school at 7:10 a.m.

In the U.S., International Walk to School Day was expected to include more than 4,000 events across all 50 states. Walkers from the U.S. joined children and adults in 40 countries around the world.

Walk to School events work to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, concern for the environment and building connections between families, schools and the broader community.

The event is being organized by Greater Lowndes Coalition Highway Safety Dr. Ronnie Mathis, Director, and Pinevale Elementary School Principal Mr. Royce Thomas, the Valdosta Fire Department, and the Valdosta Police Department.

Walk to School Day in the USA www.walktoschool.org

National Center for Safe Routes to School www.saferoutesinfo.org

International Walk to School Day www.iwalktoschool.org