//Moody Safeside Defenders Heading to Tyndall AFB Post-Michael

PHOTO CREDIT: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greg Nash

LOWNDES – Defenders from the 822d Base Defense Squadron load ammunition prior to departing Moody Air Force Base, to provide base security at Tyndall AFB, Fla., during Hurricane Michael recovery efforts, Oct. 11, 2018.

Moody’s ‘Safeside’ defenders will secure the area as Tyndall’s Ride Out Element conducts damage assessments during the aftermath. Since Oct. 8 and until further notice, Tyndall has been on evacuation notice.

