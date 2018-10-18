//Man Arrested for Wielding Brick

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at approximately 2:30 pm, E-911 received an emergency call for service in the 100 block of North Toombs street regarding a physical altercation.

Valdosta Police Uniformed patrol officers responded to the location making contact with multiple witnesses and the victim who was holding an unknown subject on the ground. It was reported that a subject, later identified as Fernandell Clark, 40, was recognized by several witnesses who reported that Clark had allegedly caused a disturbance the previous day in the downtown area.

Clark approached the witnesses again. The victim, a male acquaintance of the witnesses, approached Clark regarding his behavior.

Clark tried to punch the victim, then ran off, but returned minutes later armed with a brick. Clark threatened to hit him with the brick several times before throwing it at him. The victim then tackled Clark and physical subdued him until Valdosta Police officers arrived on scene and detained Clark.

The witnesses on scene corroborated the victim’s account. Clark was taken in custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail without further incident.

An arrest warrant was presented to the Lowndes County Magistrates Court and signed for Aggravated Assault on Clark.

“The Valdosta Police Department commends the victim in this case for assisting law enforcement in subduing the offender in this case before he could harm anyone else. VPD also recognizes the witnesses in this case in providing officers with valuable testimony of what occurred,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.