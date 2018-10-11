//Lowndes Power Outages, Georgia Power Outage Map

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Thursday, October 11, 2018, 10:32 a.m.

Many of you are still without power. Here’s the Georgia Power outage map link if you haven’t already seen it.

LINK TO GA POWER OUTAGE MAP: http://outagemap.georgiapower.com/external/default.html

The map was last updated at 10:22 a.m. Currently 164,954 Georgia Power customers are affected with 2756 customers have active outages.

In Lowndes County there are currently 123 outages out of the 7,924 affected Georgia Power customers. Lowndes is one of the heaviest hit with outages, along with Albany, Columbus and Warner Robbins with more than 50 outages.