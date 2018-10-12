//GDOL, Mortenson-Hamilton to Host Job Fair

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with Mortenson-Hamilton to host a job fair.

The event will be held on Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Valdosta Career Center, 221 S. Ashley St., Valdosta, Georgia.

Job seekers interested in attending this event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.