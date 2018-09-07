//W.G. Nunn Elementary Receives Donation

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – W.G. Nunn Elementary Principal, Wade Beale, and Media Specialist, Crystal Vicente (right), recently accepted a generous community donation of brand new books from Valdosta Books-A-Million. BAM employees (back, from left) Kimberly Lake, Martin Campa, (front, from left) Tori Porter and Beth Roberts were on hand to make the presentation. Books-A-Million is committed to positively impacting the communities it serves by providing assistance to encourage and promote reading, literacy and education.