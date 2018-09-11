//Operation Unicoi Pipeline: Massive Meth Trafficking Bust in Georgia

Authorities found over three pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a truck battery belonging to Burch in Gainesville, GA. Burch had just left Ledford’s residence in Conyers and was traveling to Hayesville, NC. Authorities executed search warrants at Ledford’s residence and found another 12 pounds of methamphetamine. Authorities also executed a search warrant at Michael Byers’ residence in Young Harris, GA and found one ounce of methamphetamine. North Carolina authorities executed numerous search warrants in Clay County, NC and seized a cache of guns and illegal drugs from Burch’s residence. Clay County, NC has confirmed many of these guns are stolen.

Charles Michael Ledford, 48, of Conyers was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and transported to the Rockdale County Detention Center.

Bobby Roger “Rob” Burch, 47, of Hayesville, NC was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and transported to the Hall County Detention Center. Warrants are pending in Clay County, NC for Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine, and Possession of Stolen Firearm.

Michael Dean Byers, 46, of Young Harris was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in Georgia and Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine and Trafficking in Methamphetamine in Clay County, NC and transported to the Towns County Detention Center.

This is an active investigation and additional arrests are expected. Agencies request that anyone with information about this organization contact the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office at 706-348-7410 or any of the participating agencies.

The following agencies have active roles in this investigation: Towns County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, Macon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and Special Response Team “SRT”, Highlands Police Department, Cherokee Indian Police Department, Swain County, NC Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, DEA, Hall County Sheriff’s Office Multi Agency Narcotics Squad, and GBI’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

For additional information about Appalachian RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for ARDEO @AppalachianDTF on Twitter or follow on Facebook @AppalachianRDEO and/or Instagram.