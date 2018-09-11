//Memorial for 9-11 Held Downtown at Courthouse

Share with friends













Photo by Robin Postell

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta came together today for a 9-11 Memorial held downtown on the lawn of the historic Lowndes County courthouse at 10 a.m.

Gathering at the monument placed on the courthouse grounds a year after the September 11 attacks, Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter began the ceremony with a moment of silence to honor the nearly 3,000 killed that beautiful but globally-transforming day 17 years ago.

A wreath was placed in front of the monument with Slaughter and Valdosta Mayor John Gayle and other local officials.