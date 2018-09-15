//Join VCS In Celebrating Attendence Awareness Month

Help VCS celebrate Attendance Awareness Month and the importance of school attendance on career success. We are seeking community support to show students the amazing career opportunities they may have in their future if they attend school regularly and graduate! We would like to welcome any and all professionals such as Military, Police Officers, Retail employees, Medical staff, City Works Employees, Waste Management Workers, Utility Workers, Firemen, EMT’s, Teachers, Lawyers, business owners and ANY other professionals or skilled workers to this Attendance Awareness Event—come wearing uniforms or professional attire!