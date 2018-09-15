//Dire Need for Foster Families

Share with friends













COOK CO – In Cook County there are 8 foster homes with 32 foster children in care.

Cook County is in Region 11 which also includes Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner, and Ware.

There are currently 1269 children in Foster Care in this Region with only 171 Foster Homes.

Help get the word out about the need for Foster Homes in the area.

if you can help please contact:

Sharon Boykin, Supervisor Region XI

Caregiver Recruitment and Retention

229-896-3719