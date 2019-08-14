//E-cigarettes Cause Rapid Lung Damage in Young Adults

Share with friends











By Jonathan Frazier

WISCONSIN- In the past month, over 20 cases of severe lung damage have been or are being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Though lung cancer is a major concern to health officials, the dangers from e-cigarettes and vapes may present other, very serious health threats

CBS News reports that some 3 million high school students and 570,00 middle school students nationwide used e-cigarettes between 2017 and 2018. Many of those students may not understand that what vapes and e-cigarettes lack in tobacco, they make up for in harmful chemical ingredients. For instance, notice what The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found in the aerolization process of the liquids that become the vapor:

Evidence suggests when e‑liquid touches the heating element (heated nichrome wire), it is oxidized to formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, acrolein, glyoxal, and methylglyoxal in the presence of oxygen (Bekki et al. 2014; Goniewicz et al. 2014b; Kosmider et al. 2014). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The chemicals that formed are known to cause kidney injury, breathing tract aggravation, and even asphyxiation.

Neighbors, how often do you use e-cigarettes? Parents, how many vape at your child’s school? Readers, have your friends and family seen the reports? Know the risks, spread awareness, protect your body.