//Famed Ghost Hunter Lorraine Warren Passes

Lorraine Warren, famed paranormal research, broke on through to the other side she was always chasing at the age of 92 last Thursday evening, April 19, 2019.

Warren and her husband Ed Warren, who died in 2006, were ghost hunting long before it became an entertainment industry.

The two formed the New England Society for Psychic Research in 1952, and investigated thousands of cases involving ghosts, demonic possession, and poltergeist activity over the course of the sixty-one years they were married.

The Warrens’ paranormal investigations inspired Hollywood blockbusters such as The Amityville Horror, The Conjuring, and Annabelle, in addition to authoring numerous books and curating their Museum of the Occult in their hometown of Monroe, Connecticut.

Lorraine and Ed Warren investigated more than 10,000 cases in the U.S. and abroad, often writing about their experiences. Their trailblazing profession has been credited with igniting popular interest in the paranormal, as well as the television shows and films now dedicated to the subject.

Beyond their prodigious investigative work and its profound impact on pop culture, the Warrens’ considerable legacy also included serving mentors to a vast array of modern day paranormal researchers, including their nephew John Zaffis as well as protégés Dave Considine and Jason McLeod.

The Warrens have joined the spirits they pursued throughout their lives together. They are fondly remembered the world over for their influence and contributions to the still-burgeoning field of paranormal investigation.