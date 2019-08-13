//Yahoo! Names Wild Adventures Best Theme Park Deal in Georgia

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia has been named the “Best Theme Park Deal in Georgia” by Yahoo! Finance, marking another recognition the park as received has a great value for family entertainment.

A recent article published by Yahoo! Finance and GOBankingRates identified the best theme park values in all 50 states and highlighted Wild Adventures’ low admission prices and variety of rides when naming the park the best value in Georgia.

“Again this year, Wild Adventures is being recognized for the incredible product we offer at an affordable price,” said Patrick Pearson, director of sales and marketing. “We offer a theme park, waterpark, zoo and concert venue for the fraction of the cost of other destinations.”

In April, Wild Adventures was named the fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in the Country in HomeToGo’s annual Theme Park Price Index. The study compared ticket prices, parking fees, average meal costs, and the price of nearby overnight accommodations.

“These recognitions don’t take into account the low price of our season pass, our free Pre-K Kid’s Season Pass or the fact that guests who purchase a general admission ticket get to enjoy the ‘Next Day Free,’” said Pearson. “That makes Wild Adventures not only the best value for families in Georgia but one of the best values anywhere in the country.”

A ticket to Wild Adventures also includes admission to Splash Island Waterpark, general admission to more than a dozen concerts, Kid-O-Ween, Terror in the Wild and Wild Adventures Christmas.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.