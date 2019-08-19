//VSU Hosts Art and Design Faculty Exhibition Aug. 26-Sept. 13

Share with friends











VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State University Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery will kick off its 2019-2020 season with Art and Design Faculty Exhibition 2019.

Tommy Krane original artwork

An opening reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26. Art and Design Faculty Exhibition 2019 will run through Friday, Sept. 13.

Dominick Gheesling original artwork

“This very popular annual event is where our Department of Art and Design faculty members show that they don’t just ‘talk the talk’ but also ‘walk the walk,’ as all studio instructors are also practicing artists and designers,” said Julie A. Bowland, professor, noted landscape painter, and Fine Arts Gallery director.

Julie A. Bowland original artwork



All full- and part-time Department of Art and Design faculty members were invited to participate in Art and Design Faculty Exhibition 2019. The show features works by two new additions to the team — Dr. Bruce Mackh, department head, and Patrick Hilgert, computer animation instructor — as well as returning favorites Julie Bowland, Tommy Crane, Evelyn Davis-Walker, Clyde Edwards, Mark Errol, J. Dominick Gheesling, Craig Hawkins, Abigail Heuss, Kristy Hughes, Sean Hurley, Karin Murray, Selena Nawrocki, Ray Noll, Kyoung-Im Park, A. Blake Pearce, Richard Peterman, Michael Schmidt, Sarah (Libba) Willcox, and Kalina Winska.

Kalina Winska original artwork

Throughout the opening reception, attendees will have an opportunity to meet the participating artists, listen to live jazz by the Department of Music’s Faculty Jazz Combo, and view the multi-media exhibition featuring “a wide variety of media, aesthetic outlooks, and visual expression representing the broad range of interests and talents of the VSU Department of Art and Design faculty,” shared Bowland.

VSU’s Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery is located on the first floor of the Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. Admission is free of charge.

COVER ARTWORK: Evelyn Davis Walker