//The Left’s New Myth

By Gary Wisenbaker

In Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” a vanity-cursed emperor is conned by a pair of weavers who convince him that they can clothe him in a magical cloth that can only be seen by those who are worthy of their position in life or are otherwise competent and not daft.

The reality, as you recall, is no such cloth exists and the emperor parades around in nothing at all. His subjects, however, fearful of being deemed intellectually deficient pretend to see the emperor’s beautifully stitched “apparel.”

The delusional promenade continues until finally a child points and exclaims, “But he’s not wearing anything!”

Out of the mouth of babes.

And so it is with the newest attack on President Donald Trump by the Democratic Socialists, mainstream media, and the deep state including, of late, the Right Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington.

Having failed at the Russian collusion and investigation interference hoax, they’ve conjured up a new myth: the President is “racist.”

He is “racist” because of his recent comments on Twitter concerning “Progressive Democrat Congresswomen,” each of whom are proud of their ethnicity, suggesting that before they attack America, they might consider helping those countries which are the origins of their respective ethnicities overcome their blight and failures.

The President mentioned no names, no colors, no languages, nor did he promote one race over another.

His reference was to “the Squad,” an informal association of these four self-described socialist congresswomen elected in 2018: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). They also self-describe as “women of color”.

The Squad is quite a group.

Upon her swearing in, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, took to the floor of a downtown Washington DC bar and proudly proclaimed, “We’re going to impeach the mother [explicative deleted]!” The President’s policies, you see, are in conflict with the Democratic Socialists and, being bereft of any constructive, national policies of their own, they must impeach the President.

Then there’s Rep. Ilhan Omar who opined in an earlier recently released interview that “white men cause most of the deaths within this country.” The facts clearly show otherwise and while her opinion is clearly racist, facts are “race” neutral.

But wait: where were the Democrat Socialists, deep state, msm, and the Right Reverend’s calls for “decency” (the Bishop’s word) and condemnation at such vulgarity hurled at the highest office in the land and blatant racist characterizations?

Nowhere. Their susurration was deafening.

Trump’s alleged bigotry reared its ugly head again, so they say, when he called out Rep. Elijah Cumming (D-MD) for perpetrating the myth concerning the conditions at the southern border, claiming that the same were unfit for human habitation. While a recent congressional tour of the area confirmed otherwise, Rep. Cumming continued with the CNN-Democratic Socialist Party’s fabricated talking points.

The President tweeted an observation that, “(T)he Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District (in Baltimore) is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

Where in the world would Trump get such an idea and make such reckless accusations? From Baltimore’s own mayor.

According to a September 2018 videotaped tour of Baltimore with then Democrat (and black) Mayor Catherine Pugh, the Mayor claimed “Whoa, you can smell the rats.” And “Oh, my God, you can smell the dead animals.”

That Rep. Cumming’s role as a leader in the civil rights movement decades ago is commendable and laudable (and it is) should not shield him from fair criticism about his apparent inability—or refusal—to tackle serious issues in his district. He was elected to provide for his constituency and it appears that he—as well as Baltimore’s other elected leaders—is failing at it.

And pointing that out as the President did is simply not racist.

In the aftermath of the tragic and horrible shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, the President further disarmed his detractors with a clear and concise statement that the whole country should rally around: “In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy.”

But don’t hold your breath that the con artists of the left will join that voice.

They will continue to weave an invisible fabric that doesn’t exist. They have their enablers in the deep state, msn, and Democratic Socialists who profess to see the invisible in an effort to enhance their own self-importance and cloak their own failure.

And yet there’s nothing there.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gary Wisenbaker (gary@realtyadvisorsga.com) is a political consultant at Blackstone LLC, and a REALTOR® at RealLiving Realty Advisors