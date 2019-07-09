//Turner Center Hosts Art History in a Nutshell

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts will host Art History in a Nutshell, a two-day workshop focused on the “big hitters” in art history.

Instructor Connie Wells has prepared a take-home handout that will allow attendees to take notes in class as well as retain the information afterwards.

Wells said the goal of this class is to, “give everyone a sense of wonder at the art that changed how we see [art] and the artists that showed us how to see in a new way.

“I also hope to unlock the door to the mystery that we all see [art] differently and how we look at art is a treasure in itself,” Wells added. “No secret code, learned handshake, or amount of education can alter this mystery.”

Art History in a Nutshell will take place on Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., at the Turner Center Art Annex, 601 N. Patterson St. For more information, including cost, call 229-247-2787. Registration is also available at turnercenter.org under