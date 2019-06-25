//Ichetucknee State Park Offers Rare Summertime Fun

Share with friends











FORT WHITE, Fla. – Located about four miles from Fort White, FL, Ichetucknee Springs State Park is the perfect spot for those looking to relax.

Centered on the Ichetucknee River, this state park is home to a wide variety of wildlife, as well as plenty of fun activities.

There are two springs where visitors may swim at the north entrance, Ichetucknee Spring or Blue Hole Spring. Those visiting Blue Hole Spring be advised that this spring is recommended for experienced swimmers due to the depth and strong currents.

Scuba diving is allowed at Blue Hole Spring to those who are cavern or cave certified.

One favorite of many visitors is tubing down the river. Starting at the north launch point, it is about a three and a half hour float, from the midpoint it is an hour and forty-five minutes, and from Dampier’s Landing it is 45 minutes to the endpoint. There are floats available to rent inside the park, as well as several locations just outside the entrance.

Canoeing and kayaking are also available year-round from both the north and south entrances. As you coast down the river, it is a great opportunity to see the abundant wildlife, such as several species birds, turtles, manatees, and river otters, as well as the nine springs that feed into the Ichetucknee River. Canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards are available to rent both inside and outside the park.

There are several hiking trails as well. The Blue Hole Trail is a half-mile trail that winds through the forest and cypress flood plain, leading to Blue Hole Spring. Trestle Point Trail is a 30-minute hike and runs on the bank of the Ichetucknee River. Hikers can see where phosphate ore was once mined in the area. The Pine Ridge Trail is a two-mile loop through Ichetucknee’s unique and diverse ecosystem. Walking time is approximately an hour and fifteen minutes.

The entrance fee is six dollars per vehicle with two to eight occupants, and four dollars for single occupant vehicles. For more information, contact (386)-497-2511.