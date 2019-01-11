//The Write Job

Share with friends













Readers, we are five weeks away from Eleanor’s arrival. If you’re following my journey, I know I pretty much just ramble on about my son, husband, and pregnancy. For this post I thought I might share with you how I got here, writing for you, baring it all, no apologies.



I went to Valdosta State University (Go Blazers!) for seven years. I was one of those students – I spent my first three years of college undecided, till finally they kicked me out; not really but they told me I had to pick something to study. I mean, I was taking some pretty odd classes ignoring the inevitable, if you consider art history and karate odd, that is. Finally, I landed on journalism. I was an alright writer, terrible with comma placement though (great, now you’re going to look at all my mistakes). So here I was, about to be a senior in college and I finally picked a major! I was going to be a writer.



I moved back in with my parents after graduation. Two weeks later I received an email from Black Crow Media scheduling an interview. After living at home for a total of four weeks, I moved back to Valdosta to work for Valdosta Today. I loved it, I had this tiny little office with enough room for a chair and a computer. I actually had to leave the door open when the chair was in the office, so I always felt like I was part of everyone’s conversation.



Fast forward to a year later, I fell in love with Garrett and moved to Atlanta. Gushy, I know. I took a job as a wine representative for a pretty large distribution company. At the time, all I knew was that wine came in white and red. I sold wine to 19 plus stores and finally felt comfortable with the product by my third year with the company. So what did I do? I left. I know that sounds crazy but it was for one major reason, Grafton. I felt like I was missing out on raising him. I left our house around 6:00 a.m. every day and didn’t return till 7:00 or 8:00 p.m. some days. He was learning words, how to walk, and small things like how to blow bubbles, and I was the last one to hear or see it.



My sister came to me in July and asked me if I was going to quit if I would be willing to watch her son, Elliot. Elliot is the sweetest premature baby in the entire world. Okay, so I’m a little biased, but seriously. I went to Garrett and told him this was my opportunity, this was my chance to step away from work and to stay home with Grafton and now baby Elliot for a few months and come January I’d find a job, hopefully writing.



You know what else happened in the month of July? On our annual family vacation I puked every night at the same time for three days straight and finally convinced Garrett to secretly go buy me a pregnancy test. Boom, pregnant. So here I am pregnant, somewhat jobless, learning to parent Grafton for the first time since daycare, and nannying my nephew. Haha, poor Garrett. We did what any sensible young married, newly pregnant, parents of a one year old would do, we freaked out. Young, dumb, poor and in love, am I right?



We’ve obviously figured it out since then but just when I thought I’d never get to talk to adults again and my dreams of being a writer were gone, so far gone, another opportunity knocked. That opportunity was to write for you guys! My very first job, Valdosta Today contacted me to write a blog for them to be shared with you! I can’t say it enough, thanks for following me on my journey and how I got here, I look forward to including you in my life through all the bad, good, and funny.