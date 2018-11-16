//Racing Around The World With Dinner

Share with friends













My father and I are avid formula 1 racing fans. Not only is it arguably the premiere automotive racing series in the world, they literally race all over the globe. From exotic European locations like Monaco, to the sand dusted tracks of the middle East… to some place called Texas. In the last few years it has become a family tradition that we all gather at my parent’s house on race Sundays to watch it on TV and then have my mother’s famous Sunday roast dinner (British). This racing season, however, my mother decided to challenge herself and change it up in a BIG way.

Her concept was simple and fun: She would make a homemade dinner for each of the 21 F1 races based on the popular foods of whatever country the race was located in that weekend (listed at the bottom of this article). She occasionally consulted me on my opinions for the food selections, but mostly she chose them herself and did her own research online. My mother loose on the internet – Scary! For each dinner, she would try to recreate the various meals as authentically as possible, including homemade breads and desserts. How has it been? OUTSTANDING!!!

My entire family has embraced the journey and we have all found amazing new foods that we love. The dinner conversations have been excellent too, as we all give our opinions on what we like, what we think is just okay, and what we should skip in the future. Much more often than not, the meals have been surprisingly delicious, and they’ve brought my family closer together. I also love seeing how much fulfillment and satisfaction my mother has had in conquering her challenges and learning tons of new cooking techniques and tips.

I’m writing this article as we approach the final race event of the season in Abu Dhabi. The factory Mercedes team and my favorite driver, Lewis Hamilton, have already wrapped up the team and driver’s championships, but who knows what awaits us on the dinner table. Regardless, I think I owe my mother a trophy of her own.

Here’s the list of the meals…