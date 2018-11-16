//Racing Around The World With Dinner

My father and I are avid formula 1 racing fans. Not only is it arguably the premiere automotive racing series in the world, they literally race all over the globe. From exotic European locations like Monaco, to the sand dusted tracks of the middle East… to some place called Texas. In the last few years it has become a family tradition that we all gather at my parent’s house on race Sundays to watch it on TV and then have my mother’s famous Sunday roast dinner (British). This racing season, however, my mother decided to challenge herself and change it up in a BIG way.
Her concept was simple and fun: She would make a homemade dinner for each of the 21 F1 races based on the popular foods of whatever country the race was located in that weekend (listed at the bottom of this article). She occasionally consulted me on my opinions for the food selections, but mostly she chose them herself and did her own research online. My mother loose on the internet – Scary! For each dinner, she would try to recreate the various meals as authentically as possible, including homemade breads and desserts. How has it been? OUTSTANDING!!!
My entire family has embraced the journey and we have all found amazing new foods that we love. The dinner conversations have been excellent too, as we all give our opinions on what we like, what we think is just okay, and what we should skip in the future. Much more often than not, the meals have been surprisingly delicious, and they’ve brought my family closer together. I also love seeing how much fulfillment and satisfaction my mother has had in conquering her challenges and learning tons of new cooking techniques and tips.
I’m writing this article as we approach the final race event of the season in Abu Dhabi. The factory Mercedes team and my favorite driver, Lewis Hamilton, have already wrapped up the team and driver’s championships, but who knows what awaits us on the dinner table. Regardless, I think I owe my mother a trophy of her own.
Here’s the list of the meals…
|#1 Australia
Meat Pie with Chips (fries), peas, and gravy
Dessert: Pavlova with fresh fruit and whipped cream
|#2 Bahrain
Fish Machboos/with rice Khubz (similar to pita bread)
Dessert: Om Ali
|#3 China
Egg rolls with Cream cheese wontons Wonton soup Sesame Chicken, beef and broccoli, rice and noodles
Dessert: Chinese Egg Custard Tart
|#4 Azerbaijan
Roast Leg of Lamb Lobya Cigirtmasi (fresh green beans, onions, eggs) Qutabs with herbs, Qutabs with meat Tandoori Bread
Dessert: Baklava
|#5 Spain
Paella and Empanadas
Dessert: Tarts de Santiago (almond cake) with Spanish cream
|#6 Monaco
French onion soup Salmon a la Provencale Broccoli Gratin, Château potatoes
Dessert: Monaco Millefeuille (Layered pastry w/strawberries and French cream)
|#7 Canada
Comfort Soup a la Montreal Tourtiere Pork Pie Poutine (fries w/gravy and cheese)
Dessert: Blueberry Grunt /Maple whipped cream
|#8 France
Crustless Quiche Beef Bourguignon French bread
Dessert: Gateau de Mille (Famous French Crepe Cake)
|#9 Austria
Wiener Schnitzel Bratkartoffeln (fried potatoes) Viennese potato soup
Dessert: Apple Strudel
|#10 Great Britain
Beer battered Fish & Chips Mushy peas English sandwich bread Scotch Eggs & Sausage Rolls
Dessert: Trifle
|#11 Germany
German potato salad Beef Rouladen with homemade Spaetzle German Rye Bread Braised Red Cabbage
Dessert: Bee Sting Cake
|#12 Hungary
Hungarian Ham and Bean Soup Potato Bread Goulash
Dessert: Malna Piskotatekercs (Raspberry Cream Roll)
|#13 Belgium
Belgian Meatballs in Brown Sauce Stoemp (Potatoes, cabbage, bacon, sausag
Dessert: Liege Belgian waffles
|#14 Italy
Zuppa Toscana soup with Italian Bread Bowls Italian Pizza Manicotti Italian Bread
Desserts: Sorbetto di Limone in frozen lemon shell Tiramisu
|#15 Singapore
Roti Prata (a kind of flatbread) Hawker style grilled fish with chilli and turmeric Spicy Singapore fried rice with shrimp
Dessert: Ice cream Loti (Singapore ice cream sandwich)
|#16 Russia
Green bean and potato soup Beef Stroganoff
Dessert: Pavlova
|#17 Japan
Shrimp Hibachi with fried rice and veggies (Squash, zucchini, onions, carrot
Dessert: Anime Strawberry Cream Cake
|#18 USA
Hamburgers & hot dogs with homemade buns Baked beans, potato salad, and mac & cheese
Dessert: Apple Pie
|#19 Mexico
Shrimp Quesadilla Chicken Chimichangas
Dessert: Sopapilla Cheesecake Pie
|#20 Brazil
Brazilian Feijoada(black bean stew) Pão de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread)
Desserts: Brazilian Mousse de Maracuja (Passion fruit mousse) Brazilian Coffee Cookies
|#21 Abu Dahbi
?????? Coming Soon!