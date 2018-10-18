//VSU Hosts Science Saturday Oct. 27

VALDOSTA — The College of Science and Mathematics, Department of Chemistry, and Student Members of the American Chemical Society at Valdosta State University will present Science Saturday: Chemistry is Out of This World from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 27 in the Hugh C. Bailey Science Center.

Science Saturday: Chemistry is Out of This World is ideal for students in the middle grades. However, all ages are invited to take advantage of this fun-filled and educational opportunity, which will include such activities as making reactions to launch rockets, detecting molecules with the sense of smell, learning about chemical elements and compounds, and exploring the properties of light. Participants will have an opportunity to view demonstrations utilizing dry ice and liquid nitrogen while discovering different states of matter and extreme temperatures, as well as fireworks and color-changing materials while learning about light and matter interactions.

Science Saturday is supported by VSU’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Initiative and is part of an ongoing effort to inspire the next generation to want to learn more about these areas. Faculty in the College of Science and Mathematics understand that the nation’s future economic prosperity is closely linked with student success in the STEM fields.

“All young people should be prepared to think deeply and to think well so that they have the chance to become the innovators, educators, researchers, and leaders who can solve the most pressing challenges facing our nation and our world, both today and tomorrow,” according to the United States Department of Education.

Educators across the nation and at VSU are committed to improving STEM instruction for students in preschool through 12th grade, increasing and sustaining public and youth engagement with STEM, improving the STEM experience for undergraduate students at the college level, better serving groups historically underrepresented in the STEM fields, and designing graduate education for tomorrow’s STEM workforce.

Science Saturday activities are free of charge and open to the public. Parking is available in the surface-level lots along Georgia Avenue, between Patterson Street and Oak Street.

Contact the College of Science and Mathematics at (229) 333-5699 or Dr. Linda de la Garza, associate professor in the Department of Chemistry, at (229) 333-5340 or ldelagarza@valdosta.edu to learn more.