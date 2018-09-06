//Artoberfest at Turner Center for the Arts Deadline Extended

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The First Annual Artoberfest, a fine art show to open October 6 at the Turner Center for the Arts, is calling all artists.

Turner Center for the Arts is located in Valdosta’s City Center Arts District (CCAD).

The deadline for submissions is now extended to September 12.

Your entry into Artoberfest also includes a founding membership to the Regional Artist Community (RAC).

Contact Debi Davis, Arts Education Administrator, at 229-247-2787 or ddavis@turnercenter.org or visit turnercenter.org for more information about Artoberfest or RAC membership.