//Illnesses Linked to Cake Mixes

ATLANTA – CDC, state partners, and FDA are investigating five illnesses in three states to determine if they are linked to recently recalled Duncan Hines cake mixes. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/agbeni-11-18/index.html.

Key Points

On November 5, 2018, ConAgra Brands recalled four varieties of Duncan Hines cake mix after officials in Oregon identified Salmonella Agbeni in a box of Duncan Hines Classic White Cake Mix.

CDC reviewed the PulseNet database and identified five recent infections with the same strain of Salmonella Agbeni as the Salmonella strain identified in the cake mix.

Illnesses were reported from three states: Maryland, Ohio, and Wisconsin. None of the ill people were hospitalized, and none died.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if these illnesses are linked to Duncan Hines cake mix.

CDC will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Advice to Consumers

Do not bake with or eat recalled Duncan Hines cake mix, or eat cake prepared with recalled mix. Throw the mix away or return it to the store for a refund. Recalled products include 15.25 oz. boxes of Duncan Hines cake mix in Classic White, Classic Yellow Cake, Classic Butter Golden Cake, and Confetti Cake flavors, with various “best if used by” dates ranging from March 7 to 13, 2019. Check the FDA website for information to identify recalled mixes: a list of “best if used by” dates for each flavor of recalled mix, and product photos.

Contact a healthcare provider if you think you got sick from eating recalled cake mix.

In general, CDC advises against eating any raw dough or batter, whether homemade or from a mix. Raw batter can contain germs that could make you sick.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12-72 hours after eating contaminated food. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

If you have further questions about this outbreak, please call the CDC media line at (404) 639-3286. If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.