//Check-Mate Industries to Create 230 jobs, Invest $16 Million in Thomasville

PHOTO CREDIT: Check-Mate Industries, Inc. Facebook page

THOMASVILLE – Gov. Nathan Deal today announced that Check-Mate Industries, Inc., a family-owned manufacturer of metal stampings, assemblies, tools and dies, will create 230 jobs and invest more than $16 million in a new manufacturing location in Thomasville. New jobs will include positions throughout all levels of the organization including management teams and administrative personnel, as well as skilled positions such as computer numeric controlled machinists and tool and die makers.

“As the No. 1 state for business, Georgia offers the skilled workforce and logistics infrastructure that will help Check-Mate Industries maintain its competitive edge in a diverse range of industries,” said Deal. “With this announcement, Check-Mate Industries joins many other innovative manufacturers who have relocated to or expanded in Georgia in recent years thanks to our extensive resources for manufacturing, including low energy costs. We appreciate Check-Mate Industries’ commitment to creating quality jobs in the Thomasville community and look forward to strengthening this partnership in the years to come.”

Headquartered in West Babylon, New York, Check-Mate Industries offers an array of services to support customer needs from the design process through manufacturing and product testing.

“Our decision to expand our operations into Thomasville is a key part of our strategy to meet the growing demands for our products and services,” said Joseph DeBello, Check-Mate Industries president and chief operating officer. “Shelley Zorn, Mike Grundmann, and their teams have been pleasures to work with and showed us from the start that Thomasville and Georgia are committed to our long-term success. With the pro-business and manufacturing environment here, coupled with the skilled, dedicated workforce and training programs Georgia has to offer, we are thrilled to announce our new location within the wonderful community of Thomasville.”

“We appreciate that the owner of Check-Mate Industries and her family value the quality of life in Thomasville and want to become a part of the community,” said Thomasville Payroll Development Authority (Thomasville PDA) Board Chairman and Thomasville Mayor Greg Hobbs. “That was a very important factor in negotiations – they have a family-friendly corporate atmosphere and we feel they are the perfect fit for our community.”

“The $7.4 million payroll from Check-Mate Industries will have an enormous impact on the economy of Thomas County and of all our surrounding counties,” said Shelley Zorn, executive director, Thomasville PDA. “Each dollar paid in payroll will turn over in our community seven times, as the employees buy homes, cars, groceries, shop and spend their paycheck in Thomasville and Thomas County.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Director of Advanced Manufacturing Mike Grundmann represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with Electric Cities of Georgia, Georgia Quick Start and Thomasville PDA.

“Thomas County is an ideal location for companies like Check-Mate who are looking for a supportive community, talented and loyal workforce, and a quality of life that is second to none,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I am proud of our partners in Thomas County for their hard work and look forward to helping Check-Mate continue to grow in Georgia.”

About Check-Mate Industries

Check-Mate Industries has been in business for over 45 years as a tool and die, metal stamping and assembly manufacturer. Since its inception in 1972, Check-Mate has proven to be a winning move for hundreds of customers in a diverse range of fields including the aerospace, automotive, firearms, cosmetics and medical industries. For more information, visit http://www. checkmateindustries.com/.