//Ameris Bank Names New President, Director

VALDOSTA– Ameris Bank Regional President Michael Lee announces the promotion of Steven Reynolds to Valdosta market president. Reynolds will be responsible for the oversight of core banking activities in the market and

building and strengthening the bank’s initiatives and programs.

Reynolds’ promotion to market president comes after the recent promotion of Valdosta Market President Jason Glas to director of Ameris Bank’s new Real Estate Capital Markets Group.

Reynolds has worked with Glas over the past several weeks to transition into his new role as market president. Prior to joining Ameris Bank in February 2019 as a commercial banker, Reynolds was the Valdosta president for Bank OZK. He also served as a credit analyst and commercial lender with Bank OZK, and before that was a commercial loan review officer with Regions Bank. Reynolds earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance degree from Troy University and his MBA from Brenau University. He and his wife Maria live in Dasher, Georgia and are active members in CrossPointe Church in Valdosta.

“Steven’s commercial banking expertise and dedicated leadership style positions him to be an exceptional and engaged market president focused on further developing and creating banking relationships throughout Valdosta,” says Lee. “He and Jason have worked together to ensure a smooth transition. Jason was an outstanding market president and we look forward to watching him grow our bank’s new Real Estate Capital Markets Group.”