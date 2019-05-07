//Ascend Inbound Marketing Wins Hubspot Award

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Ascend Inbound Marketing has been named a winner in the Grow Better: Marketing Enablement category in HubSpot’s Q1 2019 Impact Awards.

HubSpot, a leading growth platform, uses the award to recognize members of its Agency Partner Program who go above and beyond to help their customers grow better.

Ascend Inbound Marketing won the Grow Better: Marketing Enablement Q1 Award for their work with law firm Woodall & Woodall.

The firm’s practice has transformed since partnering with Ascend for full inbound services including strategy, website design, content marketing and conversion optimization. Traffic has increased by 81 percent, qualified leads are up by 643 percent, and the client retention rate has almost doubled.

“Ascend has taken our marketing and turned it from a ‘touchy-feely’ thing into a science. We know exactly what’s working and what’s not,” says Orson Woodall, Managing Partner.



“HubSpot’s agency partner network is amazing – I love to see these companies go the extra mile to make sure their customers are successful,” said Katie Ng-Mak, VP of global partner strategy and operations at HubSpot. “Ascend Inbound Marketing is one such agency that has shown unwavering commitment to helping businesses grow better. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I congratulate Ascend Inbound Marketing and the other Impact Award winners on this exciting achievement.”



“We’re thrilled to have been recognized by HubSpot for Q1’s Grow Better: Marketing Enablement award. We also want to thank Woodall & Woodall for allowing us to share their story and exceptional results,” said Anne Shenton, Ascend Inbound Marketing Agency Director.



The Impact Awards are given on a quarterly basis in five categories:

Grow Better: Sales Enablement

Grow Better: Marketing Enablement

Grow Better: Service Enablement

Integrations Innovation

Website Design

In addition to the quarterly awards, HubSpot also gives four annual awards that recognize partner achievements across the entire year: Global Partner of the Year, Partner of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Customer First. All winners are recognized in the Impact Awards Hall of Fame.

About Ascend Inbound Marketing:

Ascend Inbound Marketing is a growth agency based in Valdosta, Georgia. Ascend’s mission is simple: provide the best strategies and tools to help clients reach their growth potential. Ascend offers a comprehensive suite of marketing, design, video and sales services to ensure your brand is the best it can be. Learn more at ascendinbound.com

About HubSpot:

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 56,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot’s award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.



