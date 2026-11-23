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KENNESAW — The GBI is investigating after a Cobb County police officer shot and injured a 69-year-old man at a hotel.

Release:

Kennesaw, Cobb County, GA (November 20, 2026) – At the request of the Cobb County Police Department (CCPD), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Cobb County, GA. William Shuman, 69, of Kennesaw, was injured during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that, at about 11:50 p.m. on November 19, 2026, Cobb County 911 received a report of a man with a gun at the Home2Suites, 2975 Ring Road NW, in Kennesaw. Officers responded to the hotel and entered the hallway where the man’s room was located. The man, later identified as Shuman, opened his hotel room door, pointed a gun at the officers, and then went back into the room. Shuman then exited his room and pointed a gun at the officers. One officer shot at Shuman, hitting him. Metro Ambulance Service provided medical assistance to Shuman, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment, released, and taken into custody by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile application.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.