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HENRY CO. — Georgia prosecutors allege a former Medicaid provider billed for nursing services she never provided.

Release:

HENRY COUNTY, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division has secured an indictment in Henry County charging Shalunda Wimes, 51, of McDonough, with 32 counts of Medicaid Fraud. Losses to Georgia Medicaid are alleged to total over $283,000.

“The Medicaid program is designed to assist our most vulnerable Georgians, and those who cheat the system will be held accountable,” said Carr. “Through the work of our Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division, we’re fighting to protect taxpayer dollars, and we’re rooting out fraud and abuse wherever it occurs.”

Case Summary

Shalunda Wimes was previously a provider in the Georgia Medicaid program tasked with rendering skilled nursing services to individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Wimes purported to provide these services in home and community settings.

As asserted in the indictment, Wimes submitted claims for services not rendered for hours well above what was possible for her role. These false claims resulted in the loss of over $283,000 to Georgia Medicaid.

This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division.

Henry County Indictment

On Nov. 12, 2026, the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division presented evidence to a Henry County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Shalunda Wimes. Specifically, the defendant is facing the following charges.

32 counts of Medicaid Fraud

Read a copy of the indictment. No further information about the investigation or indictment may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

About the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division

Since Attorney General Chris Carr first took office, his Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division has secured more than 100 convictions for Medicaid fraud and the abuse, neglect and exploitation of older adults, resulting in nearly $26 million in restitution orders in criminal matters. Over this same period, Carr’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division has obtained civil settlements and judgements totaling more than $138 million as a result of its efforts to safeguard the Georgia Medicaid program.

The Georgia Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $5,816,722 for Federal FY 2027. The remaining 25%, totaling $1,938,924, is funded by the State of Georgia.

Individuals wanting to report Medicaid fraud in Georgia may call 404-458-2878, or use the online report form available online.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.