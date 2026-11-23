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ATLANTA — Georgia’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit recovered a missing 16-year-old girl in Fulton County on Nov. 19.

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ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has recovered a missing 16-year-old female in Fulton County. The child was located on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, and is believed to be a victim of human trafficking.

Attorney General Human Trafficking Investigators Frances Reyes and Daniel George led the recovery of the child with assistance from the Atlanta Police Department.

Overall, Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has rescued and assisted more than 200 children since its inception in 2019.

“Thanks to our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, another child has been safely recovered. That’s another life that will forever be changed,” said Carr. “We’re grateful for the efforts of Investigators Reyes and George and all our partners at APD, but our work isn’t done. Anyone who harmed this child will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The investigation into possible human trafficking is ongoing.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured more than 70 convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. The Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional and satellite prosecutors and investigators in Macon and Augusta.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.