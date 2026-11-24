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COLUMBIA CO. — Georgia authorities returned about $151,000 in stolen cryptocurrency to an investment fraud victim.

Release:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the seizure and return of stolen cryptocurrency to an investment fraud victim in Columbia County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), with assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, worked to trace and seize a portion of the stolen crypto – totaling roughly $151,000. The Attorney General’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit verified the trace, assisted with the legal process, and returned the stolen crypto to the victim.

“As cybercrimes continue to evolve, we have worked hard to ensure that our team has the tools they need to stay ahead of the threat and fight back,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Now, we’re leading the charge when it comes to addressing crypto scams — returning stolen funds to victims across the state. This is a multi-agency effort, and we’re proud to partner with the GBI and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to achieve yet another successful outcome.”

“Cryptocurrency investment scams can devastate victims financially, often taking years of hard-earned savings through deception and manipulation,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The GBI, with the assistance of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, is committed to cryptocurrency seizure and recovery efforts that disrupt this criminal activity and return stolen funds to victims.”

Case Summary

The victim in this case was contacted through LinkedIn. She was persuaded to participate in a “crypto investment” through a fraudulent app marketed to her as the legitimate Onchain app.

The perpetrator sent the victim a link to download the crypto trading app instead of asking her to download it directly from the app store on her phone. The perpetrator then directed the victim to make crypto deposits for her “investments.” Instead, as the victim made deposits, the fraudster moved and stole her crypto.

Thereafter, Carr’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, along with the Investigations Section, worked with GBI to facilitate the seizure and return of a portion of the victim’s deposits.

Previous Crypto Cases

In August 2026, Carr’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit seized and returned cryptocurrency to elderly fraud victims in Oconee County. These victims were targeted through a fake bank-breach alert and deceived by a scammer impersonating the FTC into depositing their money into a cryptocurrency kiosk.

The following week, this team seized and returned cryptocurrency to a victim of an investment scam in Cobb County. This victim was lured through social media into a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment platform that displayed fake returns and ultimately stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in investments.

Avoiding & Reporting Cryptocurrency Scams

On July 1, 2026, Governor Kemp signed HB 945 into law to create several financial exploitation protections, including a provision that virtual currency kiosks display a warning that states: LOSSES DUE TO FRAUDULENT OR ACCIDENTAL TRANSACTIONS MAY NOT BE RECOVERABLE AND TRANSACTIONS IN VIRTUAL CURRENCY ARE IRREVERSIBLE.

If you are the victim of a scam and sent cryptocurrency, report the crime with as much detail as possible to the following entities:

Your local law enforcement agency

Operation Shamrock (operationshamrock.org)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3.gov)

FTC (reportfraud.ftc.gov)

The FTC has shared the following information to help consumers avoid cryptocurrency scams:

Only scammers demand payment in cryptocurrency. No legitimate business is going to demand you send cryptocurrency in advance – not to buy something, and not to protect your money. That is always a scam.

No legitimate business is going to demand you send cryptocurrency in advance – not to buy something, and not to protect your money. That is always a scam. Only scammers will guarantee profits or big returns. Do not trust people who promise you can quickly and easily make money in the crypto markets.

Do not trust people who promise you can quickly and easily make money in the crypto markets. Never mix online dating and investment advice. If you meet someone on a dating site or app, and they want to show you how to invest in crypto, or ask you to send them crypto, that is a scam.

Members of the public are also reminded that government officials will never contact you to ask you to move money out of your bank account.

For additional tips on how to recognize and avoid common elder fraud schemes, visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division website